Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 15th (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:NRACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 15th. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NRACU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for Noble Rock Acquisition Corp.

