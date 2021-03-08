Noir (NOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $715,386.31

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $715,386.31 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00270377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062090 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,460,976 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

