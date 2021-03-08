Non-Fungible Yearn Market Cap Hits $19.77 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can now be purchased for $318.39 or 0.00626072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 4,772.3% higher against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.55 or 0.00459246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00066870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00075620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00452186 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,090 tokens. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Trading

