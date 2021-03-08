Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 1.69% of Noodles & Company worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 262,397 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 16.1% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 706,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 98,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.7% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 626,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $197,358. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDLS stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

