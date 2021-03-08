Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $268.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44), with a volume of 105893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £212.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

