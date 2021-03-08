Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $264.86

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $264.86 and last traded at $262.71, with a volume of 19015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.00.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.