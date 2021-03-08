Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colfax in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

