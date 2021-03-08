Northcoast Research Weighs in on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.40. PROG has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

