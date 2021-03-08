Northern Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 161,336 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 20.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $125.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.