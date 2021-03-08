Northern Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $60.93 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

