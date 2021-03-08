Northern Capital Management Inc. Makes New $11.46 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,455,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.