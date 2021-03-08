Northern Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,899,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 13.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,781,000 after acquiring an additional 229,570 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,444,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 141,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

