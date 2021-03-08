Northern Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 222,026 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 6.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,574,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,859,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.46 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

