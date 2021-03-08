Northern Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.08 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000. First Interstate BancSystem comprises about 4.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Interstate BancSystem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,251 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,526. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

