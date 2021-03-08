Northern Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

