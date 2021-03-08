Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 512.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.44% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $682.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

