Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 7.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 1,382,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,445,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

