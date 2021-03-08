Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $102.37 and last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 25241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. CX Institutional raised its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

