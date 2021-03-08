Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $102.37 and last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 25241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.
In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.
About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
