NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 20,005 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 375,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,150,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 454,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

