Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

