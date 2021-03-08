NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.17% of NorthWestern worth $64,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after acquiring an additional 242,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWE stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

