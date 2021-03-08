NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of NortonLifeLock worth $57,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after buying an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 1,475,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

