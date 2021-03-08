NOV (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.48

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 45205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NOV by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 529,447 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

