Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.60. Novan shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 4,820 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

