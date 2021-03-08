Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 9.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.56 and last traded at $157.87. Approximately 4,334,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,882,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Insiders sold a total of 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Novavax by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

