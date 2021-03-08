NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.60

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 874588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get NOW alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.