NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $447,834.74

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 74.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $447,834.74 and approximately $1,048.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005581 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 255.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.