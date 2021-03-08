Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Insiders sold 55,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,852 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

