Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Down 5.2%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $40.35. 3,603,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,354,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
