Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Down 5.2%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $40.35. 3,603,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,354,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

