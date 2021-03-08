NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 7.3% Higher

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.70. 487,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 715,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuCana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

