Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.37. Approximately 2,882,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,623,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Get Nucor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.