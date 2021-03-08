Nuggets Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,700.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1,700.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00454620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00076453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.42 or 0.00463787 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

