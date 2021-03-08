NULS (NULS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.59 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001357 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $69.99 million and $54.59 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00458035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.92 or 0.00461626 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

