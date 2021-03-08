Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $187.63 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.25 or 0.00078066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $187.63 million and $10.00 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,190 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

