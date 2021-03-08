Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $41.02 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $41.02 or 0.00076564 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $196.11 million and $19.50 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.