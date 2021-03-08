Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s previous close.
NUVB stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.52.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
