Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s previous close.

NUVB stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

