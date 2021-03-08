Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.36% from the stock’s current price.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NUVB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 29,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,030. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

