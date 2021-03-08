Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.86 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

