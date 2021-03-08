Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 29,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,030. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

