Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.86 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

