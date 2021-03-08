nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nVent Electric traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 3576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVT. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

