nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

nVent Electric stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

