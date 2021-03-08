Nvwm LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,225.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

