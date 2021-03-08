NXM 24-Hour Volume Hits $126,337.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $69.77 or 0.00133800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $444.86 million and approximately $126,337.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00455977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00067873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00079332 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00464317 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,928,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,376,496 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

