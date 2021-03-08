NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Down 5.5%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $170.15 and last traded at $171.00. 3,157,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,957,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.00 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

