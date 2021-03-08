NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after buying an additional 127,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $180.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $200.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.