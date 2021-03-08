Nyzo Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $376,185.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00459236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00076606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00457573 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

