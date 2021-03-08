Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $208.47 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $208.47 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00029169 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00214155 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009716 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 364.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

