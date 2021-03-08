OAX Price Tops $0.25 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $19.04 million and $931,637.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.