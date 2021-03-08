Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.59. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.69.
About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.
