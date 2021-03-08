Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.59. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 698,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

